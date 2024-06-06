Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Takes $342,000 Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $354,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 38,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.46.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 1.2 %

ED opened at $92.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.35. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $98.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.18.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.72%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.