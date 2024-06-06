Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.140–0.060 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $290.0 million-$320.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $308.5 million. Lands’ End also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.180-0.410 EPS.

Separately, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Lands’ End from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of LE opened at $13.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.36. Lands’ End has a fifty-two week low of $5.98 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.79.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $514.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.30 million. Lands’ End had a negative return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 8.87%. Equities analysts predict that Lands’ End will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

