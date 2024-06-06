Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) PT Lowered to C$25.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cormark dropped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$27.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Desjardins lowered Laurentian Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laurentian Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$28.47.

LB stock opened at C$25.26 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$24.81 and a 1 year high of C$48.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 52.96%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

