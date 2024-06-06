Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Shares Down 0.6%

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.74 and last traded at $3.92. 296 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

Lendlease Group Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.37.

Lendlease Group Company Profile

Lendlease Group operates as an integrated real estate and investment company in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops inner-city mixed-use developments, apartments, communities, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

