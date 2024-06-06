Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Hits New 12-Month High at $30.30

Shares of Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.30 and last traded at $29.31, with a volume of 43010 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.51.

Lenovo Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.38.

About Lenovo Group

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

