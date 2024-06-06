Li Ning Company Limited Plans Dividend of $0.57 (OTCMKTS:LNNGY)

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.5702 per share on Monday, July 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.
Li Ning Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:LNNGY traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,566. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.19 and a 200-day moving average of $63.96. Li Ning has a 12 month low of $48.37 and a 12 month high of $164.16.
Li Ning Company Profile
