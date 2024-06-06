Litecoin (LTC) Trading Up 0.4% This Week

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 6th. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for $85.06 or 0.00119713 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion and approximately $290.16 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000229 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00008473 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,612,256 coins. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a digital currency designed for fast, low-cost payments over the internet. Created by Charlie Lee in 2011 as an alternative to Bitcoin, it offers improved transaction times and a higher maximum supply, using a different algorithm (scrypt) for mining. Litecoin facilitates peer-to-peer transactions without a central authority, making it suitable for a wide range of financial activities, from everyday purchases to trading and investment. Its creation by a former Google engineer aimed to address and improve upon some of Bitcoin’s limitations, establishing Litecoin as a practical complement to Bitcoin in the digital currency ecosystem.”

