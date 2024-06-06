Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Shares Sold by Optiver Holding B.V.

Optiver Holding B.V. decreased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 63.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,368,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,169,665 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $5,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYG. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 149.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,696,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,975,000 after buying an additional 17,814,615 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 7,122,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,413 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,470,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,807,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

Shares of LYG opened at $2.81 on Thursday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $2.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.41. The stock has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 10.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.75 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.55.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

