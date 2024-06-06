London Security (LON:LSC) Sets New 1-Year High at $3,300.00

London Security plc (LON:LSC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,300 ($42.28) and last traded at GBX 3,050 ($39.08), with a volume of 93 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,050 ($39.08).

London Security Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £373.93 million, a P/E ratio of 1,713.48 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,050 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,054.62.

London Security Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 42 ($0.54) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. London Security’s payout ratio is presently 6,966.29%.

About London Security

London Security plc, an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and rents fire protection equipment in the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, Austria, France, Germany, Denmark, and Luxembourg. It also provides intruder alarms products, as well as fire protection equipment maintenance services.

