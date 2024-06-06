London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) Trading 0% Higher

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDNXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $119.63 and last traded at $119.54. 780 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 3,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.50.
London Stock Exchange Group Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.51.
About London Stock Exchange Group
London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.
Featured Articles
