LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Declares Dividend of GBX 3

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Monday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This is a positive change from LondonMetric Property’s previous dividend of $2.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LondonMetric Property Price Performance

Shares of LMP opened at GBX 206 ($2.64) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,081.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.86. LondonMetric Property has a twelve month low of GBX 152.30 ($1.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 210.80 ($2.70). The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 201 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 193.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of LondonMetric Property to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 176 ($2.25) to GBX 229 ($2.93) in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Insider Transactions at LondonMetric Property

In related news, insider Katerina Patmore acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 192 ($2.46) per share, for a total transaction of £19,200 ($24,599.62). Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

LondonMetric Property Company Profile

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a grocery-led long income portfolio, with 17 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

