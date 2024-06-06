Loop Capital Raises Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $115.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 45.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BABA. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.79.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BABA traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.30. 5,185,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,480,721. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $201.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.96. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $66.63 and a 12-month high of $102.50.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $30.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.59 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alibaba Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 32.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alibaba Group

(Get Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.