Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Acquired by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 378.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,616 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,343 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $20,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,323,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,824,150,000 after purchasing an additional 38,432 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 29.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,934,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $746,034,000 after buying an additional 437,069 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 20.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,865,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $719,198,000 after acquiring an additional 310,347 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,547,793 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $791,371,000 after acquiring an additional 14,112 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,373,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $529,756,000 after acquiring an additional 137,454 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LULU. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $539.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $521.00 to $463.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $445.00 price objective (down previously from $540.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $445.65.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $308.27. 6,528,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,961,958. The firm has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $343.30 and a 200 day moving average of $424.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $293.03 and a 1 year high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.15. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

