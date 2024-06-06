Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) President Kristin Sverchek Sells 6,500 Shares

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) President Kristin Sverchek sold 6,500 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $102,505.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 54,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,964.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kristin Sverchek also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lyft alerts:

On Friday, May 3rd, Kristin Sverchek sold 3,500 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $61,250.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Kristin Sverchek sold 6,500 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $101,010.00.

On Thursday, March 21st, Kristin Sverchek sold 16,000 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00.

Lyft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LYFT traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,439,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,503,039. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.04 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $20.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. Analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lyft has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.70.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lyft

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyft

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Lyft by 42.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 27,633 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Lyft by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,556 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lyft by 277.8% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Lyft by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.