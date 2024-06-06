Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Lyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $0.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. HC Wainwright downgraded Lyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Lyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Lyra Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas acquired a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Lyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyra Therapeutics stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.02. Lyra Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $6.79.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. Lyra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 77.34% and a negative net margin of 4,099.82%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lyra Therapeutics will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

