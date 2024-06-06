MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Trading Up 5.1%

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) was up 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.69 and last traded at $13.69. Approximately 247,773 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 830,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.03.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on MAG Silver from $20.25 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Ventum Cap Mkts lowered MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on MAG Silver from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.14.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Equities analysts anticipate that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 8.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 16,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 5,551 shares during the period. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

