Magellan Asset Management Ltd Sells 140 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,002 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 194.0% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,573,000 after buying an additional 8,845 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 15.0% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $900,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 90,922 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 3,679 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $815.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $746.11.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total value of $1,072,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,786.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total transaction of $1,072,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,786.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $6.91 on Wednesday, hitting $834.30. 2,077,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,998,116. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $755.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $709.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $510.57 and a 12 month high of $834.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.