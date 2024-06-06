Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Down 0.2%

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $48.81 and last traded at $48.89. 106,581 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 361,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.

Main Street Capital Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 89.11% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Main Street Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Main Street Capital

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAIN. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.6% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 40,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 4.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 20.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

