Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Manchester United from $20.30 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Manchester United Stock Performance

NYSE:MANU opened at $17.20 on Monday. Manchester United has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -156.64 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.44.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.32. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a negative return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $280.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manchester United will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Manchester United

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 912.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Manchester United in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Manchester United in the first quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Manchester United during the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

