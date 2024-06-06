Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Up 2%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.41 and last traded at $19.98. 19,401,148 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 66,022,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MARA shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Marathon Digital Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 23.07 and a quick ratio of 23.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.96.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). Marathon Digital had a net margin of 106.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.89 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Digital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MARA. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 121.1% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 752.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Further Reading

