Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 104,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,228 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $23,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,085.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MAR traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.77. 987,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,407. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.03 and a twelve month high of $260.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $240.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.33.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

