Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $205.00

Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 205 ($2.63) and last traded at GBX 100.11 ($1.28), with a volume of 14494 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101 ($1.29).

Marwyn Value Investors Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £56.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,275.00 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 94.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 88.30.

Marwyn Value Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.27 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 2.37%. Marwyn Value Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11,250.00%.

About Marwyn Value Investors

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic.

