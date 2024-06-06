Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Shares Up 0.5%

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $449.78 and last traded at $448.95. Approximately 710,262 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 2,409,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $446.66.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.78.

The stock has a market capitalization of $417.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $458.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $448.61.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.15, for a total value of $50,743,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,432,308 shares in the company, valued at $44,541,179,602.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.00, for a total value of $136,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,202. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.15, for a total transaction of $50,743,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,432,308 shares in the company, valued at $44,541,179,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,202,908 shares of company stock valued at $996,498,378 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MA. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 58.1% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Mastercard by 17.4% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 25,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,969,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Mastercard by 2.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 144,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,158,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 6.9% during the third quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its position in Mastercard by 52.3% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 3,091 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

