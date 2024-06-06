Matrix Capital Management Company LP Has $1.03 Billion Position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its holdings in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,233,174 shares of the software’s stock after acquiring an additional 932,717 shares during the period. Altair Engineering accounts for 10.6% of Matrix Capital Management Company LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Matrix Capital Management Company LP owned 14.98% of Altair Engineering worth $1,029,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALTR. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter worth $12,490,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,021 shares of the software’s stock worth $17,757,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 145,471 shares of the software’s stock valued at $12,241,000 after purchasing an additional 82,881 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at $2,255,000. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $52,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CMO Amy Messano sold 19,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $1,796,804.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,941.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $52,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 361,544 shares of company stock valued at $31,521,070 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALTR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

Altair Engineering Trading Down 3.3 %

ALTR stock traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.22. The stock had a trading volume of 254,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,188. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 974.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.59 and a 12-month high of $93.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.06.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $172.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.29 million. Altair Engineering had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.60%. Altair Engineering’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altair Engineering Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

