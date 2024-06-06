McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.47.

NYSE MCK traded up $5.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $579.60. 480,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,000. McKesson has a 1 year low of $383.82 and a 1 year high of $579.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $543.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $508.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.47.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total value of $338,172.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 12,752 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total value of $7,116,763.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,828,886.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total transaction of $338,172.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,451 shares of company stock worth $13,543,352. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in McKesson by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 223,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in McKesson by 386.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in McKesson by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,589,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in McKesson by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,183,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,763,000 after purchasing an additional 47,140 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in McKesson by 343.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 8,143 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

