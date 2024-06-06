Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,213 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $21,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3,477.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 9,946 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 58,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $669,000. Drexel Morgan & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 26,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRK. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $129.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,083,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,047,948. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.14 and a 1 year high of $133.10.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 342.22%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

