Michael J. Brown Buys 1,000 Shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Stock

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) Director Michael J. Brown bought 1,000 shares of AMERISAFE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.52 per share, with a total value of $43,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,593.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

AMERISAFE Trading Down 1.3 %

AMSF opened at $43.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $832.02 million, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.35. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.13 and a 1 year high of $56.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.40.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $80.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.22 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 16.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is 46.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMSF. StockNews.com upgraded AMERISAFE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded AMERISAFE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of AMERISAFE in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMSF. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AMERISAFE in the third quarter valued at $34,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in AMERISAFE during the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in AMERISAFE by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AMERISAFE by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 4,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

