Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE MLSS opened at $0.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.58 million, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.67. Milestone Scientific has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $1.35.

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 74.50% and a negative return on equity of 93.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 million during the quarter.

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through Dental and Medical segments.

