Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Free Report) traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$15.17 and last traded at C$15.14. 137,417 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 86,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$20.07.

Get Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Stock Performance

About Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust

The stock has a market cap of C$625.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.24, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 3.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.81.

(Get Free Report)

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.