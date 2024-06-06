Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ (MIRM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mirum Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.73.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $26.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.10. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $35.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $69.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.71 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.46% and a negative net margin of 69.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.80 per share, with a total value of $51,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $309,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.80 per share, with a total value of $51,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Peter Radovich sold 4,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $111,017.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,013 shares in the company, valued at $748,535.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirum Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MIRM. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,114,000. First Turn Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $24,688,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,767,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,470,000 after buying an additional 704,659 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,014,000. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,934,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,119,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

Featured Stories

