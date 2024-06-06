Monero Market Capitalization Tops $3.02 Billion (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. Monero has a total market cap of $3.02 billion and $63.78 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $163.78 or 0.00230144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Monero has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71,166.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.48 or 0.00703295 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.97 or 0.00119404 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00008477 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00041812 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.72 or 0.00061437 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.83 or 0.00089699 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000314 BTC.

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,160 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

