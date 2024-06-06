Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Shares Up 26%

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 26% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.84 and last traded at $0.77. 811,118 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 3,249,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jonestrading upgraded shares of Monopar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Get Monopar Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MNPR

Monopar Therapeutics Stock Up 4.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.15.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. Equities analysts anticipate that Monopar Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monopar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monopar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.