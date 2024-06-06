Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Shares Up 26%

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 26% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.84 and last traded at $0.77. 811,118 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 3,249,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jonestrading upgraded shares of Monopar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.
Monopar Therapeutics Stock Up 4.7 %
Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. Equities analysts anticipate that Monopar Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile
Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.
