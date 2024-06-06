Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Purchased by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $10,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 87.7% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $411.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.50.

Moody’s Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MCO stock opened at $410.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $298.86 and a fifty-two week high of $417.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $392.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.12.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.12%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

