Moon River Moly (CVE:MOO) Shares Down 13.3%

Moon River Moly Ltd. (CVE:MOO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 13.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.52. 23,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 18,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

Moon River Moly Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$17.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 520.00 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.96.

About Moon River Moly

Moon River Capital Ltd., a resource company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. The company primarily explores for molybdenum deposit. It holds rights and interests in the Davidson Property, which includes six mineral leases covering approximately 1,631.8 hectares and seven mineral claims covering 2,202.02 hectares located near the town of Smithers, British Columbia.

