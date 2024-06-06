MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Receives $74.46 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.46.

Several research firms have recently commented on MLTX. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $189,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MLTX opened at $42.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -57.21 and a beta of 1.25. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $24.31 and a 52-week high of $64.98.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

