Morgan Stanley Lowers FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target to $350.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $372.00 to $350.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FDS. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an underperform rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $407.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a $460.00 price target (down from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $431.50.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $401.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $431.76 and a 200-day moving average of $452.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.74. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $385.27 and a twelve month high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.94%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 4,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.48, for a total transaction of $1,870,897.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,485 shares in the company, valued at $640,747.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 4,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.48, for a total value of $1,870,897.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,485 shares in the company, valued at $640,747.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total value of $1,356,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,838,871.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,987 shares of company stock worth $10,283,347. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

