Morningstar Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 146.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,783 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,491,990.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,594,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,621.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,594,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,838 shares of company stock valued at $11,220,064. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:KO traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,427,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,197,745. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $64.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.42 and its 200-day moving average is $60.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $276.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.60%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.