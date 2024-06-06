Morningstar Investment Management LLC Has $10.22 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 270,977 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 4,761 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.2% of Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $10,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 627.8% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3,233.3% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of VZ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,532,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,053,084. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $43.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.42.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.77.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VZ

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.