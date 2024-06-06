Morningstar Investment Management LLC Has $5.21 Million Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. ONEOK comprises 0.6% of Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $5,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in ONEOK by 605.1% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 283.5% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.58.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OKE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.21. 786,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,849,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $46.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.36. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.37 and a 1-year high of $83.31.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.