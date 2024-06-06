Morningstar Investment Management LLC Invests $2.26 Million in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 65,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $971,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 229,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,407,751.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $540,497.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,981.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $971,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 229,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,407,751.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,857 shares of company stock valued at $1,787,638 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:FITB traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 738,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,840,935. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.49 and a 1 year high of $39.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.78 and a 200-day moving average of $34.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on FITB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.50 to $39.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.86.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

