Morningstar Investment Management LLC Invests $832,000 in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 661.5% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.78.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA traded up $0.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $447.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 912,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $416.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $359.77 and a 12 month high of $490.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $458.57 and a 200-day moving average of $448.61.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.00, for a total value of $136,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,202,908 shares of company stock valued at $996,498,378. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.