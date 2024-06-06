Morningstar Investment Management LLC Raises Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 760.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,094 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.02.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,648,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,319,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.60. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The company has a market cap of $60.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

