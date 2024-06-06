MS INTERNATIONAL (LON:MSI) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,086.00

MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,086 ($13.91) and last traded at GBX 1,050 ($13.45), with a volume of 44452 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,027.50 ($13.16).

MS INTERNATIONAL Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 909.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 876.19. The company has a market capitalization of £171.36 million and a PE ratio of 2,488.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.67.

MS INTERNATIONAL Company Profile

MS INTERNATIONAL plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services specialist engineering products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States of America, and South America. The company operates through Defence, Forgings, Petrol Station Superstructures, and Corporate Branding divisions.

