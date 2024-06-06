MTB Metals (CVE:MTB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.03

MTB Metals Corp. (CVE:MTB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 1600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
MTB Metals Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$3.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05.
MTB Metals Company Profile
MTB Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other deposits. The company was formerly known as Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. and changed its name to MTB Metals Corp. in March 2023.
