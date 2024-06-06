MUSE ENT NFT Hits 1-Day Volume of $17.64 (MSCT)

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One MUSE ENT NFT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MUSE ENT NFT has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. MUSE ENT NFT has a total market cap of $5.20 million and approximately $17.64 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MUSE ENT NFT Token Profile

MUSE ENT NFT’s genesis date was June 20th, 2022. The official website for MUSE ENT NFT is msksoft.io. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.00583068 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $11.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MUSE ENT NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MUSE ENT NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

