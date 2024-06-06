National Bankshares Trims BRP (TSE:DOO) Target Price to C$109.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Free Report) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$112.00 to C$109.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$99.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$108.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$137.00 to C$116.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of BRP from C$100.00 to C$98.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of BRP from C$112.00 to C$106.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$103.00.

Get BRP alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOO

BRP Price Performance

Shares of BRP stock opened at C$86.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.37. BRP has a 1-year low of C$77.42 and a 1-year high of C$122.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$94.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$91.10.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C$2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.63 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.79 billion. BRP had a return on equity of 109.97% and a net margin of 7.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that BRP will post 10.0525739 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 8.87%.

BRP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.