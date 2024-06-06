Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2024

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUTFree Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Nautilus Biotechnology Price Performance

NASDAQ:NAUT opened at $2.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $323.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.81. Nautilus Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $4.65.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUTGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect that Nautilus Biotechnology will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nautilus Biotechnology

In other news, CEO Sujal M. Patel acquired 12,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.84 per share, with a total value of $34,204.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,064,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,583,145.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 40.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nautilus Biotechnology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Nautilus Biotechnology by 35.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,859,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 29,604 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 12,594,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. The company develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

Featured Stories

