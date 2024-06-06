Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Nautilus Biotechnology Price Performance

NASDAQ:NAUT opened at $2.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $323.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.81. Nautilus Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $4.65.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect that Nautilus Biotechnology will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nautilus Biotechnology

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nautilus Biotechnology

In other news, CEO Sujal M. Patel acquired 12,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.84 per share, with a total value of $34,204.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,064,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,583,145.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 40.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Nautilus Biotechnology by 35.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,859,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 29,604 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 12,594,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. The company develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

Featured Stories

