NEAR Protocol Price Hits $7.41 on Major Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion and $202.86 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $7.41 or 0.00010450 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,194,275,012 coins and its circulating supply is 1,082,892,914 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,194,181,738 with 1,082,725,804 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 7.53847914 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 419 active market(s) with $230,609,621.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

