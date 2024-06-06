Nervos Network (CKB) Reaches Market Cap of $781.43 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. Nervos Network has a market cap of $781.43 million and approximately $30.97 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded up 9.4% against the dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70,884.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $494.03 or 0.00696942 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.43 or 0.00119110 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00008472 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00041090 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.74 or 0.00233812 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00059098 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.83 or 0.00088640 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000328 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 44,985,264,810 coins and its circulating supply is 44,304,351,629 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

