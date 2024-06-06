Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading Down 0.5% on Insider Selling

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $626.44 and last traded at $630.34. 624,851 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 4,145,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $633.79.

Specifically, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,091.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,994 shares of company stock valued at $42,036,266. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark increased their target price on Netflix from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $720.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $632.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $610.95 and a 200 day moving average of $560.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 112.0% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 1,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

